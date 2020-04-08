Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Research

Focus is on Physical Sciences Research and Management of Complex Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $30 million for advanced research in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for both scientific investigation and the management of complex systems.

The initiative encompasses two separate topic areas. One topic is focused on the development of ML and AI for predictive modeling and simulation focused on research across the physical sciences. ML and AI are thought to offer promising new alternatives to traditional programming methods for computer modeling and simulation.

A second topic is focused on basic ML and AI research for “decision support” in managing complex systems. Potential eventual applications could include cybersecurity, power grid resilience, and other complex processes where ML and AI can make or aid in making decisions in real time.

“Both Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are among the most powerful tools we have today for both advancing scientific knowledge and managing our increasingly complex technological environment,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “This foundational research will help keep the United States in the forefront as applications for ML and AI rapidly expand, and as we utilize this evolving technology to solve the world’s toughest challenges such as COVID-19.”

Applications will be open to DOE national laboratories, universities, nonprofits, and industry. Funding is to be awarded competitively based on peer review.

Planned funding for the “Scientific Machine Learning for Modeling and Simulations” topic will be up to $10 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 dollars for projects of two years in duration. Planned funding for the “Artificial Intelligence and Decision Support for Complex Systems” topic will be up to $20 million, with up to $7 million in FY 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

The full text of the Funding Opportunity Announcements, along with parallel, companion announcements for DOE laboratories, can be found on the funding opportunities page of the Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Researchwithin DOE’s Office of Science.

