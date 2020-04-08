There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,895 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Kenya to hire 500 more doctors to combat coronavirus

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

We shall be hiring 500 more doctors to help us combat the coronavirus menace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.