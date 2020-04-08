Questex Focuses Resources on Information and Business Continuity to Keep Communities Connected During Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex reaches 7 million business decision makers in five verticals, all have been impacted in varying degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic. Questex has focused on creating resource centers specifically focused on supporting the unique the needs of Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences, Healthcare, Wellness, Hospitality/Travel and Technology B2B businesses.



“In this time of uncertainty people want to connect with each other now more than ever. Every industry is facing unique challenges with regard to continuity,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Telecommunications markets are pivoting to solve immediate new problems. The Hospitality, Bar + Restaurant and Beauty industries are looking for advice and creative ways to keep their business viable. Leveraging our industry-specific knowledge and expertise, we have created solutions to keep these communities connected and up to date.”

Questex has created Coronavirus Planning and Response resource and information centers as well as newsletters for each of its verticals.

Questex has also produced informational virtual events and webinars to bring its communities together. Several include:

