Questex Focuses Resources on Information and Business Continuity to Keep Communities Connected During Pandemic
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex reaches 7 million business decision makers in five verticals, all have been impacted in varying degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic. Questex has focused on creating resource centers specifically focused on supporting the unique the needs of Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences, Healthcare, Wellness, Hospitality/Travel and Technology B2B businesses.
“In this time of uncertainty people want to connect with each other now more than ever. Every industry is facing unique challenges with regard to continuity,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Telecommunications markets are pivoting to solve immediate new problems. The Hospitality, Bar + Restaurant and Beauty industries are looking for advice and creative ways to keep their business viable. Leveraging our industry-specific knowledge and expertise, we have created solutions to keep these communities connected and up to date.”
Questex has created Coronavirus Planning and Response resource and information centers as well as newsletters for each of its verticals.
- A daily newsletter – COVID-19 tracker – rounds up coverage from FierceHealthcare, FiercePharma and FierceBiotech follows all of the latest information from clinical trials to dashboards. Stories include:
• Ex-FDA chief says regulator needs to up pace on COVID-19 drugs on FierceBioTech
• Providers want a cash infusion to fight COVID-19. But payers say they’re doing plenty already on FierceHealthcare
• Gilead turbocharges production of COVID-19 hopeful remdesivir on FiercePharma
- A daily newsletter in the Hospitality and Travel markets rounds up coverage from Hotel Management, Hospitality Insights/IHIF, Travel Agent Central, Luxury Travel Advisor and, at times, Bar & Restaurant Expo. Stories include:
• Airbnb pivots to long-term stays on Hospitality Insights
• CDC Updates Advice For Returning Cruise Ship Travelers on Luxury Travel Advisor
• 1 ways marketing can prepare hotels for life after COVID-19 on Hotel Management
- A three times a week newsletter for small businesses rounds up coverage from American Spa, Bar & Restaurant Expo and The Beauty Experience. Stories include:
• How To Shut Down a Restaurant The Right Way on Bar & Restaurant
• Your Spa Has Been Ordered to Close – Now What? on American Spa
• Tips for Navigating COVID-19 as a Salon Owner on The Beauty Experience
Questex has also produced informational virtual events and webinars to bring its communities together. Several include:
- FierceHealthcare and FiercePharma conducted a Coronavirus Virtual Series, the three-day event focused on the healthcare industry’s role in preparing for a pandemic and the steps that can be taken to mitigate risk while dealing with the outbreak.
- Following the cancelation of Mobile World Congress 2020, FierceWireless launched 5G Blitz Week, a five-day digital conference series that brought together some of the world's largest operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and enterprises.
- With bars and restaurants scrambling to create contingency plans while they wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end, Nightclub & Bar developed the 90 Ways to Survive the Next 90 Days series.
- Club Industry hosted three Town Halls – Being Proactive During the Coronavirus Crisis Shutdown – on proactive fitness business tips during the COVID-19 crisis for fitness businesses.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
