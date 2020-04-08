President defends tourism development

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday, in Luanda, said that the Tourism sector plays a key role as a promoter of development and generator of revenues and jobs in the country.,

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for new government officials, the Head of State underlined that in the field of Tourism the country has great potential and, for some reasons, are not developed.

In the act, the President of the Republic said that to reverse this situation, he counts on the capacity of the new the minister, who despite being young has already managed to attract the interest of investors to the sector.

João Lourenço referred to the biologist, ichthyologist (fish studies) and conservationist, Adjany Costa, who was appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

The new government official has already served as project director for the National Geographic Okavango "Wilderness Project".

"We bet on youth, on women, but also on knowledge and science," noted João Lourenço, who encouraged those in office to work in partnership with other ministerial departments.

In separate ceremonies, Adão de Almeida took office as Minister of State and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic.

Then, in another ceremony, the president swore in ministers João Ernesto dos Santos (National Defense and Veterans of the Motherland), Téte António (External Relations), Marcy Cláudio Lopes (Territory Administration), António Francisco de Assis (Agriculture and Fisheries), Victor Francisco dos Santos Fernandes (Industry and Trade and Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, (Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas).

Ministers Manuel Tavares de Almeida (Public Works and Territory Planning), Manuel Gomes da Conceição Homem (Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication) and Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, Culture, Tourism and Environment) were installed into office at the same act.

In a third ceremony, João Lourenço swore the Secretaries of State José Maria de Lima (for National Defense), Afonso Carlos Neto (Military Industry), Domingos André Tchikanha (Veterans of the Motherland), Laurinda Jacinto Prazeres Monteiro (Territory Administration) and Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel (Local Power).

The list of state secretaries sworn in this Wednesday continues with José Carlos Lopes da Silva Bettencourt (Agriculture and Livestock), André de Jesus Moda (Forests), Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco (Fisheries), Ivan Magalhães do Prado (Industry), Amadeu de Jesus Alves Leitão Nunes (Trade) and Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, (Mineral Resources).

The list is completed by the Secretaries of State, José Alexandre Barroso (Oil and Gas), Carlos Alberto Gregório dos Santos (Public Works), Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho (Territory Planning), Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira (Telecommunications and Information Technologies) Nuno dos Anjos Caldas Albino, (Social Communication), Maria da Piedade de Jesus (Culture) and Paula Cristina Francisco Coelho (Environment).

Mendes Lourenço Gaspar was sworn in as vice-governor of Lunda Sul province for the Political, Social and Economic sector.

The President of the Republic and Head of the Executive Branch, João Lourenço, reduced his Executive from 28 to 21 ministerial departments.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.