Mirex reiterates commitment to economic diplomacy

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 8 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), Tete António, pledges to keep his bet on diplomacy turned to the economic sector, in order to attract more private investment to the country.,

Along with economic diplomacy, the new foreign minister, Téte António, said that he will continue with the ongoing restructuring process at Mirex and intensify his investment in regional embassies.

Speaking to the press, this Wednesday, after being sworn in by President João Lourenço, Téte António underlined that Angolan communities abroad will deserve greater attention, as well as the entry of more country staff in international organizations.

"We will not work alone," said the Foreign Minister, stressing the link with other sectors, including the press, which he considered "an ally of diplomacy".

In the context of the new coronavirus pandemic, the head of Angolan diplomacy reiterated that the country will continue to support its citizens abroad.

Culture, Tourism and Environment

Also sworn in today by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Adjany Costa, pointed out as the first challenge the integration of the three sectors that previously constituted autonomous ministerial departments.

"These are completely separate universes, but with lines of thought that can be integrated," said the minister.

The biologist, ichthyologist (fish studies) and conservationist, said it is time to stop looking at conservation as landscapes, considering that conservation must be seen in the perspective of the integration of local communities, as a component of tourism.

