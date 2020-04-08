Successful Investor Randal Gindi Announces Academic Scholarship Campaign

Randal Gindi has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of COVID-19 and wishes to provide financial aid to those currently pursuing higher learning.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and Lead Investor of various real estate projects, Randal Gindi, is pleased to announce the launch of his Academic Scholarship Campaign for students pursuing formal education in the United States or Canada.With the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are struggling to remain financially stable, and while post-secondary institutions are now operating remotely, students will still need to make regular tuition payments.Therefore, Randal is looking to help students alleviate the financial burden that comes with obtaining formal education.To apply, individuals must complete an online application and submit a 750-word essay detailing how the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted their daily life and what steps they are taking to remain safe during this quarantine. Randal also requires students to provide an idea to help encourage other individuals to stay at home during this time.Randal will be awarding three scholarships in total, in the amounts of $500, $750, and $1,500 USD.Candidates must submit proof of enrollment, alongside all required documentation. No program restrictions apply.The official launch date of Randal’s scholarship is set to sometime in late April and the program is expected to run until the end of June. Applicants will have until June to complete the application process. For more information on the Randal Gindi Academic Scholarship Campaign and to apply, please visit: https://randalgindischolarship.com About Randal GindiRandal Gindi obtained his bachelor's degree from New York University before entering the business landscape. After acquiring years of experience from working at his father's retail store and partnering with his brother in the operation of a health and beauty aids business, Randal eventually ventured out on his own and began investing. Now a successful real estate investor, Randal is always looking for new opportunities, and attributes much of his success to hard work and his keen eye for market trends.



