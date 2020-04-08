Health Advocate Expands Access to COVID-19 Resources

Providing trusted information can help organizations and their employees navigate the complexities of healthcare during this challenging time

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado’s Health Advocate, a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation, and integrated benefits solutions, announced today that it is offering public access to COVID-19 resources and materials via a dedicated page on its website.



Throughout the ongoing pandemic, Health Advocate is providing resources to help employers and their employees during this uniquely challenging and stressful time. Personal Health Advocates, including doctors, nurses, behavioral health and other experts, are assisting members and their family members across a wide range of cases, such as:

Addressing COVID-19 specific clinical and other questions

Guiding them to appropriate care and responding to questions about testing

Locating high quality, in-network providers and connecting to available telehealth resources

Providing mental and emotional support

Providing many other methods of support and advice

Additionally, Health Advocate has added a wide array of resources to its member website and mobile app to help people instantly get the up-t0-date information they need and connect to a Personal Health Advocate for help.

To address many of the most common questions and concerns related to COVID-19, Health Advocate is posting useful information via a dedicated page on its website. These informative blog posts, webinar recordings and other resources cover a wide range of topics associated with COVID-19. Health Advocate has also added a live news feed and other information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, and now more than ever, our goal is to help organizations, their employees and family members navigate the complexities of the healthcare system and a rapidly shifting situation,” said Matt Yost, President, Health Advocate.

About Intrado’s Health Advocate

Intrado’s Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness, or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings. For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact Courtney Prizer, Public Relations Specialist CPrizer@HealthAdvocate.com 610-940-6723



