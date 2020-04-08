TELUS CEO donates salary to Canadian healthcare workers, in support of COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to queries related to an internal bulletin sent out to TELUS employees on Monday, April 6, TELUS is confirming that CEO Darren Entwistle will forgo his salary for the 3 months of April, May and June 2020, and donate it to Canadian healthcare workers on the front lines, battling COVID-19.



In addition, The Entwistle Family Foundation, established in 2018 by Darren and his wife Fiona, will match this donation, stemming from the 100 per cent salary reduction, in order to double the positive financial impact for health caregivers and, by extension, those vulnerable citizens who need assistance the most. Through this donation, Darren is privileged to demonstrate his deep admiration for everything the TELUS team has done to support healthcare in Canada.

