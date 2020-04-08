Donors to the University Hospital Foundation are joining the fight against COVID-19

Edmonton, AB, April 08, 2020 -- The same people who helped bring incision-free brain surgery and world class cardiac care to Edmonton are adding the power of their generosity to support our caregivers on the front lines, save our most vulnerable patients, and protect the health of the community by answering the call of a new fundraising campaign that will ensure our hospitals, healthcare teams, and Albertans have the resources they need during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the most urgent call for support we’ve ever been a part of,” said Dr. Jodi L. Abbott, President & CEO of the University Hospital Foundation. “The continued support of donors is essential so that we can respond to COVID-19 related requests from the University of Alberta Hospital site, the University of Alberta, and Alberta Health Services, so Albertans continue to receive the highest standard in healthcare at this crucial time.

The Emergency Response Fund will provide funding for unexpected expenses in the battle against COVID-19, support in whatever way possible frontline medical teams and, in addition, contribute to the provincial wide Text4Hope mental health service that is already supporting the tens of thousands of Albertans struggling with anxiety and depression during these unprecedented times.

“We’re proud to support this initiative,” said Michael and Angela Williams, who have already made their donation to the fund. “Anything we can do to assist the front-line heroes working to minimize the impact of the coronavirus, we’ll do it.”

IA Financial Group has also signed on, donating an important amount towards COVID-19 research in Alberta. “We wanted to make a significant donation in the fight against this deadly virus by providing critical funds to Alberta’s great researchers,” said IA Financial Group’s President and CEO, Denis Ricard.

According to Dr. Dylan Taylor, Facility Medical Director, University of Alberta Hospital site, the timing of the Emergency Response Fund couldn’t be better.

“Right now healthcare workers feel especially vulnerable because the more COVID-19 patients, the greater the risk to themselves. Knowing that we have extra support from the community and the University Hospital Foundation makes a big difference.”

To make a donation please visit covid.GiveToUHF.ca.

Ongoing donor support through the University Hospital Foundation, has made the University of Alberta Hospital a world-leading facility, and continued donor support will help ensure it can continue to provide the highest standard of care during the COVID-19 crisis.

An Alberta-based innovation, Text4Hope is an evidence-based tool that helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours a pandemic might be expected to provoke. To subscribe to Text4Hope, text COVID19HOPE to 393939.

To find out more about what the University Hospital Foundation is doing to support the University of Alberta Hospital site during the COVID-19 pandemic visit covid.GiveToUHF.ca.

For the most recent updates on COVID-19 in Alberta visit ahs.ca/covid.



University Hospital Foundation

The University Hospital Foundation raises and manages funds to advance patient care, research and healthcare innovation at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic, as well as to research at the University of Alberta and care in the community though AHS. For more information visit GivetoUHF.ca.

Emma Brook University Hospital Foundation 780-914-5761 emma.brook@ahs.ca



