Defibrillators Market to grow at 4.5% CAGR to hit $10.4 billion by 2025– Global Insights on End-users, Products, Competitive Landscape, Investments Analysis, Top Companies, Growth Opportunities and Key Initiatives: Adroit Market Research

North America held majority share of the global defibrillators market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Defibrillators Market Size 2018, By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators {Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators}, External Defibrillators {Manual External Defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators}), End-users (Hospitals, Pre-hospital Care Settings, Public Access Market, Home Care Settings, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global defibrillators market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global defibrillators market have been studied in detail.

The global defibrillators market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 10.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and supportive legislative policies for resuscitation along with rapid innovation in external defibrillators and implantable devices are factors driving the defibrillators market.

Defibrillators are commonly used to deliver electrical therapy to patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Cardiac arrhythmia is irregular or improper beating of the heart that may increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Rise in mortality rates associated with sudden cardiac arrest has led to increased demand for defibrillators. Defibrillators are majorly used in hospitals, emergency care, ambulance, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, critical care settings, and cardiac centers in order to maintain respiratory and cardiac functions in patients with SCA. Favorable government support such as awareness and training programs for cardiopulmonary resuscitation in developing regions is likely to boost the global defibrillators market over the forecast period.

The global defibrillators market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the defibrillators market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and external defibrillators. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators are further sub-categorized into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators. Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators are further sub-classified into single chamber ICDs, dual chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-D).

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators held majority of the market share in 2018. Defibrillators are majorly adopted in hospitals, cardiac centers, pre-hospital care settings, public access market, home care settings, and other facilities. Hospitals dominated the global defibrillators market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of implantable cardioverter defibrillators in hospitals for patients suffering with cardiac disorders. Public access market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to increase in incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) augmenting the demand for defibrillators.

North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2018. High incidences of SCA, large patient population with cardiovascular diseases, rapid adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. Asia Pacific will create immense growth opportunities in the future owing to presence of large geriatric patient pool, increase in burden of heart disorders, along with supportive government focused on providing access to AEDs in emerging countries.

Major players operating in the global defibrillators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei), Physio-Control (Stryker Corporation), Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech, LLC, LivaNova plc, Schiller AG, and Biotronik among others.

