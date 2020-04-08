Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Tells the Story of LA Dope Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- It was 2016 in Los Angeles when Thomas Lommel, founder of OLIVEDA and CEO of Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, first consciously came into contact with cannabidiol /CBD and the hemp plant. Hemp and the olive tree are the two oldest cultivated plants on earth.

CBD was already on everyone's lips in Los Angeles at the time and had triggered a mega-boom. So, it was almost impossible not to get in touch with it. After Lommel had started in 2015 following his passion project – to research the vibration frequencies of mountain olive trees with their human-balancing abilities – he was primarily interested in making the transforming vibration frequencies of the cannabis plant audible. Four years and 28 days later, on November 9, 2019, he made the vibration frequencies of cannabis clang on the first OLIVEDA-Blogger event in Los Angeles.

Up to this point, he had worked intensively on the transforming energy of cannabidiol/cannabis -- naturally in connection with the cell elixir of the olive leaf, which he developed many years earlier in the legendary OLIVEDA tree house. These natural ingredients are already great by themselves, but together they make up a symphony.

It is like bringing together what belongs together – uniting the two oldest cultivated plants on earth to enrich each other. We call their interaction synergy 1 + 1 = <3. In line with the OLIVEDA philosophy: what is best for the inside must also be the best for the outside - our largest organ, the skin.

In October 2019, Oliveda International Inc. took over the majority of LA Dope Inc., based in Los Angeles, and since that time has developed almost 50 mutually enriching and holistic recipes.

True to the OLIVEDA tradition, we at LA Dope also start with products for internal use. The foundation stone is laid by the 001 CBD Beauty Elixir, which for the first time in the world, combines the Super Beauty Molecules cannabidiol and hyaluronic. Beauty that comes from the inside and shines outwards - or as we say at LA Dope: Dope your wrinkles from within.

LA Dope Inc. is part of the OLIVEDA Family and belongs to Oliveda International Inc.

LA Dope Face Elixir - Dope your skin

The LA Dope Face Elixir combines cannabidiol and retinol as well as arbequina and kahai oil with the patented "hyaluronic-in-oil complex" and the regenerating super-antioxidant hydroxytyrosol. This creates a unique active complex of the two oldest cultivated plants in the world, the intuitive hemp and the mountain olive tree, the power of which makes it last for thousands of years. This active complex soothes wrinkles, refines pores, regenerates and firms the skin.

The delicate fragrance of bergamot and neroli relaxes the senses and lets you relax.

Application: Shake the bottle before use. Put a few drops of the CBD Beauty Therapy Face Elixir on the back of your hand, pick it up with your fingertips and dab it on your cheeks, forehead, chin and décolleté.

LA Dope Beauty Elixir - Dope your wrinkles from within

In the LA Dope Beauty Elixir, hyaluronic and cannabidiol combine for the first time to form a unique beauty synergy, which is based on LA Dope's own unique anti-wrinkle active complex. The holism is of the utmost importance in the creation of our recipes. This is the only way a multitude of plant substances can exert their effects beyond the individual active ingredients and further increase bioavailability. The super antioxidant hydroxytyrosol offers perfect cell protection, while cannabidiol ensures the best possible availability of low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid in the cells. The result is a radiantly beautiful and even complexion. Beauty that comes from within and shines outwards...dope your wrinkles from within.

For the best possible results and the maximum increase in the hyaluronic acid content, each 17.5 ml Beauty Shot contains at least 6.3 mg hydroxytyrosol for ideal protection against oxidative stress (a study by the ESFA states that the daily intake of 5.3 mg hydroxytyrosol is perfect protection of the cells against oxidative stress), and each bottle has a fabulous 200 mg hyaluronic and 1000 mg aqueous cannabidiol. For optimal results, the 200 mg hyaluronic is divided into 50% high and 50% low molecular hyaluronic. The result of intake is radiant, fresh, tight, rosy, fine-pored and youthful skin, thanks to a LA Dope-own Beauty Plump Effect. Dope your wrinkles from within...for beauty that comes from the inside and shines outwards.

LA Dope's own low and high molecular hyaluronic acid is obtained through bio-fermentation and dissolved in cannabidiol in a special process. Due to its low and high molecular structure, the hyaluronic acid can be metabolized as best as possible, which is reflected in the LA Dope plump effect. Like all LA Dope products, the LA Dope Beauty Elixir is not based on water, but on the highly antioxidative cell elixir of the olive leaf.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com , us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Advance PR Group

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com

Attachment

OLVI LA Dope Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.