InfinityQS Offering its Enact® Quality Intelligence Platform Free to Support Manufacturers during the COVID-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces its support of the manufacturing community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by offering free use of its Quality Intelligence platform, Enact® , for three months. At no charge and no commitment required, the offer is the company’s way of helping global manufacturers operate safely, run smoothly, and deliver the highest quality essential goods during this time of global disruption.



Michael Lyle, President and CEO of InfinityQS, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on each of us, on our families and friends, and on how we work and socialize. Enact is a powerful tool that can ensure the quality of the products you produce while also helping you protect your most valuable resource—your people. Regardless of where your engineering, quality, and management staff are located, Enact provides them with complete access to the data and information vital to ensuring the quality of your products.”

A cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Enact streamlines quality data collection, reporting, and analysis using Statistical Process Control (SPC) techniques. Enact provides real-time insight into products and processes—on production lines, within individual plants, and across entire enterprises—so manufacturers can make strategic decisions to improve quality, better utilize resources, reduce costs, and enhance performance across their organizations.

Notably, Enact’s advanced features meet the need for heightened safety measures and greater production efficiency. The solution can:

Support a remote and mobile workforce: Cloud-based quality monitoring and analysis keeps employees connected while they work remotely. Quality and plant personnel can react to issues immediately even when they are offsite, enabling them to remain fully operational while reducing the number of at-risk onsite employees.





Cloud-based quality monitoring and analysis keeps employees connected while they work remotely. Quality and plant personnel can react to issues immediately even when they are offsite, enabling them to remain fully operational while reducing the number of at-risk onsite employees. Maximize productivity of a reduced onsite workforce: Automating routine activities—such as data collection, monitoring, and reporting—helps a limited or reduced workforce stay focused on vital tasks.

Scale with demand: Data-driven insights help pinpoint efficiency and productivity improvements. You can thus protect your bottom line by reducing cost, waste, and giveaway.

Enable rapid enterprise-wide deployment with remote setup: Enact is built for rapid rollout, and you can run new products, change data collections, and make information available across your production lines and plants—instantly.

Maintain product safety and quality: Quality and compliance never take a backseat—even when personnel must switch roles or step up to cover an absence. Enact helps reduce complexity for everyone, from operators to executives.

To accelerate deployment of Enact, InfinityQS engineers will help new clients set up a focused Proof of Concept in 30 days or less, also at no cost.

The offer is now available to new Enact customers, and there is no commitment to buy. Organizations must enroll by June 30, 2020.

To learn more about Enact and this special offer, please visit: https://www.infinityqs.com/connect/giving-back-with-enact .

A history of giving back

InfinityQS has a history of giving back to the community. Notably, InfinityQS has donated more than $1 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support groundbreaking research and lifesaving care. The company continues to make contributions to St. Jude and other organizations.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com .

