 HyperGrid’s CMP Solution Adopted for SoftBank Corp.’s Best-in-Class Cloud Managed Services for Enterprise Customers

Global Fortune 100 Company Leverages Industry Leading Cloud Management Platform (CMP) to Improve Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management, Enhance Customer Visibility, Control and Security

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperGrid, a market leader in Cloud Management and Governance, today announced that the Company’s flagship CMP solution was adopted by SoftBank Corp., a global Fortune 100 company, to provide best-in-class cloud managed services to enterprise customers. Leveraging the HyperGrid platform, SoftBank Corp. has improved customer management, established governance for cloud deployments, and earned status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) as detailed in their press release.



“Our enterprise cloud managed services offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of our diversified customer base, spanning many of the leading cloud providers and supporting many enterprise applications,” said Sadahiro Sato, SVP at SoftBank Corp. “Given the rapidly evolving cloud offerings and landscape it was imperative that we found a partner and CMP solution that could streamline operations and management for our internal team, as well as enable us to deliver best-in-class services, visibility, control, governance and security directly to our customers. HyperGrid has exceeded expectations and proven to be a true operational partner and source of innovation, allowing us to stay a step ahead of the competition. HyperGrid’s technology played a critical role in our earning Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status.”

According to Gartner, Inc., “the differentiated MSP will be able to provide consultative, managed and transformative services across the infrastructure, platform and application life cycle. Product managers must seek and define this differentiation across the spectrum of services (such as privacy and security, ongoing DevOps support, establishment of strong governance models, and support for integration and operations of legacy applications).”1

The HyperGrid CMP is an intelligent and comprehensive cloud management and governance platform that enables MSPs and enterprises to deliver financial governance, security and compliance governance, and identity and access governance across multiple public clouds. The platform provides enterprises and MSPs with baked-in cloud expertise and centralized control to efficiently deliver new application services across their business and the entire cloud ecosystem.

HyperGrid’s breadth of capabilities and ability to provide management and governance across all major public clouds via a single platform streamlines SoftBank Corp.’s management of customers’ applications across their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, resulting in operational cost savings and improved service. HyperCloud’s customer-facing portal enables SoftBank Corp. to provide enterprise IT teams with real-time visibility and analysis of cloud management, spending, optimization, and security posture to streamline and improve operations. In addition to leveraging HyperGrid’s platform to launch value-added cloud managed services, SoftBank Corp. has also started using HyperGrid internally for Kubernetes governance as they build and deploy new internal mobile applications on multiple public clouds.

“As the transition to the cloud continues to accelerate, forward-thinking MSPs like SoftBank Corp. are providing tremendous value to customers throughout their digital transformation,” said Manoj Nair, Co-Founder and CEO at HyperGrid. “HyperGrid’s comprehensive capabilities and ability to work across all of the leading cloud environments, not only gives these MSPs a platform for creating and enabling new cloud-based services to their customers, but also improves the MSP’s ROI by reducing operational costs typically associated with ongoing management and governance in the constantly evolving cloud environments.”

____________________

1Gartner “How Do Cloud Managed Service Providers Compete in a Crowded Market?,” Mike Dorosh, Sid Nag, 19 October 2018

About HyperGrid

HyperGrid is helping enterprises and service providers master the challenge of managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments as requirements and technologies increase in complexity. HyperGrid’s flagship Cloud Management and Governance Platform delivers financial governance, security and compliance governance, and identity and access governance across all major cloud providers. The platform is powered by a predictive analytics engine with more than 400 million benchmarked data points, enabling organizations to efficiently plan, migrate, optimize, manage, and scale their cloud operations. Headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., HyperGrid supports a diverse global customer base across industry segments including finance, insurance, healthcare, oil & gas, construction, retail, FED/SLED, and telco. For more information, please visit http://www.hypergrid.com .

Media Contact:

Derek James

DECO PR + Communications

(408) 439-9648

DerekJames@decoprcomm.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.