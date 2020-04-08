Coronavirus – Uganda: Cash Donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M towards the COVID-19 response

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. #STAYSAFEUG



