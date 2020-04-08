Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency

Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution. PM Abiy Ahmed Ali calls upon all to follow the ensuing measures that will further define the SOE.



