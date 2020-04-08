Solo.io Open Sources Enhanced Service Mesh Hub

Delivering on its Vision of Multi-Service Mesh Orchestration, Solo.io Adds Enterprise-Ready Support for Istio 1.5 and Multi-cluster ‘Virtual Mesh’

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the open-source Service Mesh Hub, the industry's first unified dashboard for installing, discovering, operating and extending a single service mesh or group of meshes, with multi-cluster 'virtual mesh' orchestration and support for the new Istio 1.5.



Early on, Solo.io Founder Idit Levine recognized that in a hybrid IT world, with a myriad of service mesh providers, there would be a critical need to simplify the use of any or multiple service meshes, from installation to operation. Solo.io addressed this need with the open-source orchestration project SuperGloo , and with its vision for Service Mesh Hub. Solo.io also collaborated with Microsoft as a launch partner in the Service Mesh Interface (SMI) Specification to drive standardization in the service mesh industry. These efforts are part of Solo.io’s mission to provide a simple yet powerful and safe experience to service mesh users, and the consistency and interoperability that foster ecosystem innovation.

“Today’s announcement brings our vision to reality. Service mesh offers security, observability and control benefits, but comes with significant complexity. The Service Mesh Hub abstracts this complexity away from the users, allowing them to quickly adopt the technologies they need,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “We’re introducing the Service Mesh Hub as an open-source project, hoping to build a community that will help accelerate service mesh adoption and facilitate collaboration, and to make multi-cluster and multi-mesh a reality for everyone who needs it.”

As part of today’s announcement, Service Mesh Hub adds enterprise-grade and multi-cluster support for Istio 1.5 to simplify installation, upgrades, discovery and management. Istio is an open source service mesh led by Google, IBM and Lyft to connect, monitor and secure microservices, which has gained in popularity among Kubernetes end users. The latest version of Istio, released March 5, carries forward the focus on improving the usability, security and extensibility of Istio for end users, community and the ecosystem.

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc .

