TigerGraph Named 2020 Data Breakthrough Award Winner

Company’s Customer-Proven Graph Platform Wins Graph DBS Solution of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized by leading market intelligence organization Tech Breakthrough as “one of the best companies, products and services in this new era of digital data.” TigerGraph’s graph database and analytics platform was selected for the Graph DBS Solution of the Year Award. TigerGraph is “breaking through” by providing transformative analytics to industries across the globe, resulting in new valuable insights, better business decisions and improved lives.



“TigerGraph is committed to helping organizations achieve maximum value of their data by analyzing the relationships in the data with graph analytics, whether it be in the healthcare, financial services, e-commerce or energy sectors,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “Better decisions and insights start with advanced data analysis. TigerGraph helps enterprises extract new data intelligence by analyzing the relationships in connected, integrated data to identify patterns, which is foundational for machine learning and AI applications. TigerGraph being named a Data Breakthrough Award winner reaffirms our mission to help improve the world with meaningful insights. This innovation helps organizations effectively understand their data to better track diseases, prevent fraud and boost wellness.”

Many of the world’s leading organizations within healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, and energy management rely on TigerGraph for advanced analytics on graph. Graphs are purpose-built for connecting and finding links in the relationships. Graph is a key building block for AI and ML applications as it can identify new patterns that extract further value from the data. Four of the top five global banks and three of the largest telecoms are boosting their fraud detection efforts with TigerGraph’s real-time analytics. Meanwhile, energy management companies are delivering power to more than 1.2 billion people worldwide using TigerGraph to optimize their infrastructure and reduce outages. Payment processors with more than $21 trillion in annual volume optimize their IT infrastructure with this same technology.

In addition, TigerGraph is now offering graph analysis help for COVID-19 tracking and research efforts. The company is providing free use of TigerGraph’s graph database technology to those helping prevent the spread of, and improve the treatment for, Coronavirus worldwide. Local, state and federal agencies, corporate users, as well as non-profits can access the free tier on TigerGraph Cloud to load data and perform advanced analysis using graph algorithms. TigerGraph also invites users to submit a free trial request to use TigerGraph Enterprise Edition for analysis of sensitive data related to COVID-19 on their own hardware or in their data center. Complete details can be found at tigergraph.com/stopcoronavirus .

The inaugural Data Breakthrough Awards is the industry's most comprehensive awards program dedicated exclusively to recognizing today's most outstanding data technology solutions, services, and companies. The Data Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in data technologies, services, companies, and products. Awards are presented in the areas of data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, data storage, Business Intelligence, industry vertical data applications, and more. More than 1,500 award nominations were received this year from top companies and startups around the globe. Data Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in conducting market research and recognition programs in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, and now the Data sector. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Helpful Links

● TigerGraph Cloud

● TigerGraph Website

● TigerGraph Blog

● TigerGraph on Twitter

● TigerGraph on LinkedIn

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. TigerGraph’s proven technology connects data silos for deeper, wider and operational analytics at scale. Four out of the top five global banks use TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection. Over 50 million patients receive care path recommendations to assist them on their wellness journey. 300 million consumers receive personalized offers with recommendation engines powered by TigerGraph. The energy infrastructure for 1 billion people is optimized by TigerGraph for reducing power outages. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI, and machine learning. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or start free at tigergraph.com/cloud.

Media Contact

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

cathy@offleashpr.com

650-678-1905



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.