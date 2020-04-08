Asure Announces COVID-19 Resource Center to help SMBs Survive the Pandemic and Rebound in Growth Faster

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announces its COVID-19 Resource Center focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) survive and rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. The resource center includes the latest tools and information for navigating new state and federal legislation, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), free payroll cards, free access, for current customers, to Asure’s HR live support and HR library, and more.



“We know small and medium sized businesses are working exceptionally hard right now as they face a wave of new challenges every day due to effects of COVID-19,” said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure. “Asure stands by each of these businesses as a resource to them, so they can not only make informed decisions more easily in their fight to protect their companies during these unprecedented times, but to also position them for a faster rebound in growth when this crisis has passed.”



Asure’s COVID-19 resource center includes:

For more information on Asure’s COVID-19 resource center, including the latest HR and payroll best practices, legislation updates and additional helpful resources, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com/covid19 .

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

