Asure Announces COVID-19 Resource Center to help SMBs Survive the Pandemic and Rebound in Growth Faster

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announces its COVID-19 Resource Center focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) survive and rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. The resource center includes the latest tools and information for navigating new state and federal legislation, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), free payroll cards, free access, for current customers, to Asure’s HR live support and HR library, and more.
“We know small and medium sized businesses are working exceptionally hard right now as they face a wave of new challenges every day due to effects of COVID-19,” said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure. “Asure stands by each of these businesses as a resource to them, so they can not only make informed decisions more easily in their fight to protect their companies during these unprecedented times, but to also position them for a faster rebound in growth when this crisis has passed.”
Asure’s COVID-19 resource center includes:
- Disaster-Proof Payroll with Paycards: To help businesses process payroll while maintaining social distancing, Asure is offering free Fintwist Mastercard® Paycards - reloadable debit cards that allow employers to switch to 100 percent electronic payroll.
- Free Emergency HR Services: 90-day complimentary access to Asure’s HR Online Library and HR Hotline. The Asure HR Library gives SMBs 24/7 access to its award-winning online portal, providing information, tools and forms needed to stay compliant. The Asure HR Hotline offers live support and information on a comprehensive range of HR topics. It is staffed with a team of fully certified HR professionals, with specialized training and education to advise businesses on immediate HR needs and strategy.
- Stimulus Package For Businesses Questions Answered: Asure has partnered with Pinnacle Financial Partners and are hosting a webinar April 8 at 1:00PM CST. The webinar will focus on the CARE Act and help companies learn how to keep employees on payroll and allow businesses to pay essential expenses during the crisis.
- Top 10 COVID-19 Payroll & HR Questions Answered Webinar Series: Experts from Asure HRServices have been fielding COVID-19 related HR calls since February and compiled the top-10 most frequently asked questions into a webinar. Because the response was so overwhelming, Asure created a follow-up webinar to break down the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and answer the top 10 unanswered questions in the Q&A session. Both webinars are available here:
For more information on Asure’s COVID-19 resource center, including the latest HR and payroll best practices, legislation updates and additional helpful resources, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com/covid19.
About Asure
Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
