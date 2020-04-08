Brian Work Appointed CTO of Nolan Transportation Group

Driving Product Strategy and Functionality to Accelerate Technology Platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG ), one of the largest and fastest-growing non-asset truckload freight brokerages and providers of third-party logistics services in North America, announces that Brian Work has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. His appointment reaffirms the strong investment in the company’s proprietary technology platform and digital solutions leveraged by shippers and carriers.



“Brian’s expertise brings immense value to our executive team as we lead the next phase of growth,” says Geoff Kelley, president of NTG. “Brian’s robust expertise and experience in technology and third-party logistics will allow us to align advanced digital strategies with business goals to ensure we are providing ongoing solutions to the evolving needs of shippers and carriers.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join such a talented team with a proven track record of adaptability and sustained growth,” says Brian Work, chief technology officer of NTG. “I am eager to apply my experience and help the team scale our current brokerage applications as well as accelerate the development of innovative products to better serve the market.”

Leveraging his extensive development background, Brian will focus on further advancing NTG’s proprietary software, which leads in intuitive user experience, freight brokerage processes, robust network infrastructure, and high security for applications and customer and carrier data. Brian arrives from UPS, where he served jointly as CTO and VP of UPS’s FTL and LTL Brokerage, Coyote Logistics, as well as UPS’s asset-based LTL carrier, UPS Freight.

Brian has a diverse technology background that includes application development and infrastructure management across third-party logistics (3PL) technology at one of the world’s largest logistics providers. Brian’s logistics development and support experience include IT systems for warehouse management (WMS); Air, Ocean and Ground Transportation; Order-to-Cash; customs brokerage and customers clearance; back office; enterprise resource planning (ERP); asset-based carriers; truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) brokerage; customer visibility; reverse logistics; international; database management; and others.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL (“truckload”) and LTL (“less-than-truckload”), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for five consecutive years, recently ranked #10 on the 2020 list. NTG has also been ranked on the Inc. 500|5000 lists for five straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com .

