TAO Connect Opens Mental Health Resources to the Public at No Cost to Assist with the Effects of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health therapy more accessible and effective, today announces the offering of a free online help session specific to COVID-19, in addition to opening up its entire suite of mindfulness meditation exercises to the public. Both programs are free and accessible on TAO Connect's website.

In response to the public health crisis, many people are struggling with the uncertainty of the situation and experiencing heightened behavioral health concerns, such as anxiety. TAO Connect's COVID-19 online help session is designed to help people recognize their thought processes and response to the situation and offers ways to cope. TAO Connect's mindfulness meditation library includes over twenty different exercises with focus areas ranging from body acceptance, intrusive thoughts, restful sleep and more.

"These are unprecedented times, and people don't know how to feel or react. The uncertainty of the situation, coupled with the mental health implications of being self-quarantined, can have significant effects on our mental health," said Dr. Sherry Benton, founder and chief science officer of TAO Connect. "It's our hope that by making these resources free and readily available, we our doing our part in helping people navigate through this situation and supporting the community at large.”

TAO Connect is utilized at 180 universities throughout North America and covers nearly four million lives. The digital health company also recently announced that its virtual conferencing and online group therapy features are free for university partners that have transitioned to remote instruction.



To access the free TAO Connect resources, please visit: www.taoconnect.org/mindfulness-exercise/

About TAO Connect:

TAO Connect is a virtual platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by bringing affordable, effective, and accessible treatment to people who have limited access. The online program provides therapy for common behavioral health problems using a comprehensive platform of virtual tools for therapists and clients. The tools provide information about client education, interaction, accountability, and progress assessment to facilitate effective results. TAO's tools can be used as self-directed, minimally supported help with peer counselors or case managers, custom group support, brief psychotherapy sessions, traditional (50-minute) psychotherapy, or as a transition from inpatient back to the community.

