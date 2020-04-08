LogMeIn Launches FAQ Web Widget to Help Businesses Manage COVID-19 Related Communications and Information Sharing

Easy to deploy website widget provides rapid and consistent answers to Coronavirus-related questions for customers and employees

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) has launched the Bold360 Rapid Response FAQ Web Widget to help businesses manage the increase in volume and complexity of questions related to COVID-19 from both customers and employees.



The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is an unprecedented situation creating numerous challenges providing information and updates to customers, employees, and partners. Policies and procedures are changing rapidly, and many businesses are struggling to communicate updates to customers in real time, which is creating an influx of questions that are bogging down customer support lines. Additionally, employees who aren't used to working remotely have questions that need to be answered immediately, putting additional strain on internal support teams. The FAQ Widget is a simple solution to help businesses to contain the volume of inquiries, provide consistent and immediate answers, and gain insights from the questions that they are getting to optimize the flow of information for both customers and employees.

“In a time with so much uncertainty, LogMeIn is committed to helping businesses to quickly adapt to the new reality of work and everyday business and we’re moving quickly to stand up solutions in real time that provide support where it’s need most,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director, Customer Engagement Technologies at LogMeIn. “In a situation of this nature, accurate and real-time information sharing is critical, and this offer helps to fill the urgent need across many organizations to streamline and enable better communication with customers and employees. Companies now have the ability to update policies and procedures as fast as they are changing so their stakeholders are always informed with the correct information and can more easily navigate the problems they are trying to solve.”

The Bold360 Rapid Response FAQ Web Widget can be placed on any website to provide quick and consistent answers for internal or external stakeholders, 24-hours a day. The FAQ Widget is easy enough for any size company to implement in a few hours but is still powered by LogMeIn’s Bold360 digital engagement solution built to support high-volume customer service teams, and includes:

Customers have the option to deploy two separate widgets, one internal facing and one external facing, based on their needs. The widget is initially configured in English, but knowledge bases can be built out in other languages to provide answers in specific languages. Organizations will be able to use the web widget for 6 months for a one-time fee of $10,000 USD.

For more information visit: https://www.bold360.com/cv19 .

