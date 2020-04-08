Zoom Provides Update on 90-Day Plan to Bolster Key Privacy and Security Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Creates CISO Council and Advisory Board



Names Alex Stamos As Advisor

CEO Eric Yuan to Host First Weekly Webinar Wednesday, April 8

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today published a blog post by founder and CEO Eric Yuan with an update on its 90-day plan to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively and improve the safety, privacy, and security of Zoom’s platform. This update includes the creation of a CISO Council and Advisory Board and the hiring of Alex Stamos, former Chief Security Officer of Facebook, as an outside advisor.

The Company will also be hosting its first weekly webinar led by Eric Yuan on April 8, 2020 at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to its community and address community questions live.

The full text of the blog post is as follows:

Working on Security and Safety with Zoom

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

