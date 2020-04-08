Worldwide Express Integrates DAT Rate Forecasting Data and Market Conditions Index

Freight broker joins growing group of companies with early access to pricing data, algorithms

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions today announced that Worldwide Express, the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country, will participate in a pilot project with early access to DAT’s latest suite of truckload rate forecasting data and analytics tools.



The tools leverage DAT RateView, a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions and the industry standard in truckload pricing, to generate truckload rate predictions based on price momentum and five years of historical data. Worldwide Express is also using DAT Market Conditions Index, a new supply and demand indicator based on load and truck post and searches, transaction behavior, and other trends.

“Small and mid-sized businesses value a straightforward, convenient, and personal approach to market-based truckload rates,” said Ryan Ilges, Worldwide Express Vice President of Truckload. “By integrating DAT’s forecasting data and analytics tools with our expertise and customized pricing, we can deliver fast, reliable rates using the most comprehensive data and market analysis available.”

Worldwide Express joins nearly two dozen 3PLs, freight brokers, truckload carriers, and shippers with early access to DAT’s new truckload rate forecasting data and analytics tools.

“Worldwide Express services more than 92,000 customers from offices throughout the country, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our rate forecasting data and Market Conditions Index can help streamline pricing across their network,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President.

DAT will make its predictive rate and analytics tools commercially available in April. The company recently introduced its new Book Now service, a one-click tendering feature that eliminates phone calls, lengthy negotiations, and manual processes for online booking.

About DAT Solutions

DAT Solutions operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

Contact

Eileen Hart | VP Marketing & Corporate Communications

Eileen.Hart@dat.com | 503-672-5132

www.dat.com

Facebook: DAT Solutions

Instagram: @dat_solutions

LinkedIn: DAT Solutions

Twitter: @LoadBoards

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC (“Worldwide Express”) is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. Worldwide Express and its affiliates service more than 92,000 customers nationwide, with a combined annual systemwide revenue exceeding $1.6 billion, and ranking as the second-largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit wwex.com.

Contact

Alissa Cherry | Director of Marketing & Communications

alissa.cherry@wwex.com| 800-758-7447

www.wwex.com

Facebook: WorldwideExpress

Instagram: @worldwideexpress

LinkedIn: Worldwide Express

Twitter: @CorporateWWE



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.