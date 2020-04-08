Predictive Technology Group Announces Initial Order of One Million Units of the Assurance AB™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test from Distribution Partner, Wellgistics, LLC.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group (OTC PINK: PRED) (“Predictive” or “The Company”), today shared that its distribution partner, Wellgistics, has submitted an initial order for immediate delivery of one (1) million units of the Assurance AB™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test (Assurance AB) intended for use by laboratories and healthcare workers at the point-of-care in the U.S.



“We have been working diligently with Wellgistics to get this first order put in motion, even prior to making our partnership announcement on April 3,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “This country is in high need of the Assurance AB testing for point of care use and we have brought all resources to bear to bring this product to the United States. Wellgistics has provided us with state-by-state demand guidance, to ensure that regions with the most urgent need have first access to the test. Our main priorities will be to focus on servicing those areas,” Robinson continued.

“When our partnership with Predictive was announced last week, our team was very aware of the coming tsunami wave of interest for this test,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics. “This demand grows each day as more attention hits the media and is recognized as a viable solution toward identifying immunity and allowing people to go back to work. Presently, the Wellgistics team is hyper focused on closing the final gaps of the complex web of international logistics. We feel great about where we are, and we will provide new updates as quickly as they are available.”

Predictive announced website updates relating to Assurance AB including:

Instructions For Use, Quick Reference Guide and Fact Sheet for laboratories and healthcare workers at the point-of-care. The website also includes an instructional video on administering the Assurance AB test.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests and companion therapeutics in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment.

Dedicated to identifying the barriers that impact lifelong health through our genetic library, genomic mapping and individualized diagnostics, Predictive’s tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories’ molecular and genetic diagnostics focus on hard-to-diagnose and hard-to-detect diseases. Leveraging its vast genetic library, Predictive offers earlier detection of a variety of diseases through genetic assessments to guide personalized precision medicine.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, Predictive operations perform next-generation sequencing experiments, including whole exome sequencing, gene and genetic marker panels, and low-pass whole genome analysis of embryos for aneuploidies. Predictive arms physicians with the most robust diagnostic tools to provide personalized precision treatment for their patients. For more information, visit www.predictivelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

