BBSI Appoints Michael Saverien as Executive Director of Sales and Distribution

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has appointed Michael Saverien to the newly created position of executive director of sales and distribution, effective April 6th. He will be reporting to BBSI’s COO, Gerald Blotz.

Saverien joins BBSI with over 25 years of sales and management experience in the workers’ compensation sector. Most recently, he was with CorVel Corporation for over 16 years, with his last role being executive vice president of risk management services. At CorVel, Saverien was responsible for over $500 million in sales, operations and client management in the U.S. Prior to CorVel, he served as the president of Advanced Risk Technologies, a third-party administrator owned by Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

In his new role, Saverien will oversee a variety of sales-related functions, including working with the Company’s referral partners and internal operational teams. He will play a key role in developing and driving sales strategies to generate new clients, along with expanding BBSI’s current markets.

“Based on our long history of having Michael and his team at CorVel as a trusted partner of our business, I know that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization,” said BBSI COO Gerald Blotz. “He brings a deep blend of sales and operational experience, as well as relationships with national referral partners. We are confident that his skillset will add to BBSI’s foundational strength and help us accelerate our revenue growth.”

Commenting on his new position, Saverien said: “I have engaged deeply with the BBSI team over the past 16 years and have firsthand experience in their organization’s operations-driven culture and ability to advocate for the small business owner. This aligns with my qualifications and professional passions, so I am thrilled to be a part of the team.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company's future prospects are described in the company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.