Agrify and Cannabis Industry Combat COVID-19

Cannabis cultivation products offered by Agrify provide immediate risk mitigation to healthcare, cannabis dispensaries and other essential businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Agrify , a developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis industry, announces today that it is making its antimicrobial products, normally used to mitigate environmental threats to cannabis crops, available to the public as critically needed sanitization weapons in the fight against COVID-19.



Bluezone® and Enozo are two antimicrobial products Agrify typically sells to cannabis cultivators. Bluezone® technology kills or converts airborne contaminants by drawing air into a self-contained reaction chamber and killing contaminants with ultraviolet-enhanced oxidation. To achieve maximum kill-rate, Bluezone® attacks various airborne contaminants in different ways. Some airborne contaminants, such as ethylene, are converted into H2O and CO2 via an oxidation process. Other airborne contaminants, such as fungus-like powdery mildew or botrytis, are killed instantly with Bluezone®’s self-contained ultraviolet light.

While Bluezone® combats airborne pathogens, Enozo is used for surface sanitization. The EnozoPRO spray bottle (SB100) offers a simple, water-based alternative to traditional cleaners, deodorizers and sanitizers. Using revolutionary technology, EnozoPRO kills 99.9% of bacteria in only 30 seconds. Inside the spray bottle is a state of-the-art electrolytic cell that turns normal tap water into aqueous ozone (AO) – nature’s most powerful sanitizer. Enozo can be refilled with tap water up to 5,000 times, resulting in less waste but also leaving more room in the supply chain.

Until now, Agrify’s main objective has been to sell these products as critical solutions for mitigating environmental threats such as powdery mildew, botrytis and mold in cannabis cultivations. But like companies such as Dyson, Carhartt and GE, Agrify understands that any applicable resources need to go toward helping keep people safe and healthy during this time of global crisis.

Raymond Nobu Chang, CEO of Agrify, shared the moment when he first recognized the need for Agrify products outside of a cultivation site.

“Agrify takes our employees’ health and safety seriously. We had Enozo bottles and a Bluezone® unit running in our office from the moment we got word of the virus," Chang said.

When Massachusetts, the home state of Agrify, Enozo and Bluezone®, announced that medical cannabis dispensaries would remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Agrify knew it was time to pivot ― these products would be imperative elements of hygiene programs for all essential businesses, including but going far beyond cannabis dispensaries.

Chang shared that Bluezone® units are currently being certified for kill rates of human coronavirus and influenza virus (H1N1) in a test being performed by Airmid Healthgroup , a leading virology testing laboratory. Third-party testing reports and safety certifications, however, have already provided evidence of the effectiveness of these products against airborne pathogens. Reducing the number of airborne contaminants within a facility can drastically mitigate risk to employee and customer health.

Bluezone® Products Inc. Senior Product Manager Michael Carbone explains how Bluezone® works and why existing reports offer confidence in the unit’s ability to combat the novel coronavirus:

“Research is suggesting that human coronavirus may be transmitted via airborne aerosols. A field study performed by Coleman & Sigler explains that viruses can remain in the air for up to 30 hours, stressing the importance of continuous air cleaning to help prevent the spread of viruses. Bluezone® is already proven to kill certain mold and bacteria that require a higher UV dosage than airborne viruses, so we expect positive results. Air cleaning is often overlooked but easily addressed using proven, quality air cleaners such as Bluezone.”

Third-party lab reports show that Bluezone® kills what are considered to be “hard-to-kill bacteria” at a 99.9% pass; thus, it is expected that Bluezone® will achieve a near-100% kill rate of influenza (H1N1) and coronavirus.

Critical-care facilities are already deploying Bluezone® and Enozo as part of their efforts to protect staff and patients against coronavirus. Recently, staff at Middleton Family Medicine, in Middleton, Massachusetts, affiliated with Lahey Clinic Medical Center, installed a Bluezone® unit in their waiting room to help prevent the spread of viruses. Middleton Family Medicine released a statement saying:

“In a continued effort to keep our patients and staff safe, we have installed a Bluezone® Air Purifier in the office. This is a U.S. military-developed technology that is currently being certified to kill coronavirus and influenza, with promising data coming out of Europe. We are committed to the health and safety of our patients and our community.”



This medical clinic is just one of many facilities jumping on board. A Massachusetts medical cannabis dispensary recently installed a Bluezone® unit purchased from Agrify, and Enozo products have been selling internationally to businesses ranging from healthcare to food suppliers.

Klinik Gut, the leading orthopedics and trauma care provider in Switzerland, installed Bluezone® air cleaners to reduce the risk of viral contagion. The hospital added Bluezone® to its state-of-the-art infrastructure to maximize protection for its patients, staff and community.



Said Dr. Georg Ahlbäumer, M.D., Chief Surgeon, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, "There is more communication among the public health and medical community that airborne virus may be contributing to transmission. At Klinik Gut St. Moritz Switzerland, we are working to test the most effective technologies for reducing contamination and keeping our patients safe."

“While air quality and environmental control are critical parts of a profitable indoor cannabis grow, they are also the most critical factors in keeping essential businesses open and our employees and customers safe. Bluezone® and Enozo have never been more essential than they are right now,” Chang said. “When we get back to the office, I will continue to run Bluezone® and spray our desks with Enozo throughout this season and beyond.”



Additional information on how Bluezone® helps prevent the spread of viral and bacterial infections can be found in this Virus Mitigation White Paper .

Bluezone® and Enozo are currently available for purchase through Agrify or by calling 617-733-0584.

About Agrify

Agrify sets the standard in precision cultivation for the cannabis industry. The company applies science and technology to maximize the genetic potential of the plant, regardless of climate and geographic location. Its integrated hardware and software system is designed to optimize crop yields and quality at competitive operating costs. The result is a consistent product for cultivators and their customers, always. Agrify is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more about Agrify, visit www.agrify.com .

Wire Service Contact

CannabisNewsWire

303 S. Broadway, Suite 317

Denver, CO 80209

303.498.7722

Contact:

Debby Fireman

Fireworks | 610.547.2229

debby@fireworksbydesign.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca64faf-9aa2-4eba-8d5b-55b966147eef

BlueZone, Offered by Agrify, Reduces the Risk of Viral Contagion Bluezone®, which reduces the risk of viral contagion, is offered by Agrify, a developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis industry. Klinik Gut, the leading orthopedics and trauma care provider in Switzerland, has installed Bluezone® air cleaners in its state-of-the-art infrastructure to maximize protection for its patients, staff and community.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.