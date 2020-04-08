MKS Instruments to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting on New Date

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders and company personnel, it will change the date of its annual meeting of shareholders to Monday, May 11, 2020 and will hold this meeting via remote communication only. Shareholders will be able to participate in the annual meeting of shareholders only via the virtual meeting. As previously announced, the meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting of shareholders previously distributed, shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the annual meeting of shareholders if they were a shareholder as of March 4, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the shareholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To be admitted to the meeting, shareholders may go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mksi2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form that they received previously. Online access to the virtual meeting will open 15 minutes prior to the designated start time. Shareholders may submit questions during the live virtual meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Those who do not have a control number may attend as guests of the meeting but will not be able to vote shares or submit questions during the virtual meeting. The meeting will employ online tools that ensure shareholders have the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in the format of the meeting or the change in the date of the meeting and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote their shares in connection with the annual meeting of shareholders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com



