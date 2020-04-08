Triad Securities and Argus Research Publish Q1 2020 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

IPOs up slightly and secondary offerings down slightly versus YoY period; both down versus Q4 2019

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q1 2020 Quarterly Snapshot on US IPOs and secondary offerings (available here). Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with lists of the most promising IPO candidates, performance of the largest Q1 2020 IPOs, top 20 Unicorns and underwriter performance.

Given the restrictions on travel and physical meetings enacted over the last month, IPO and secondary offering activity predictably ground to a halt starting in the second half of March. While the ECM activity will likely remain muted for the coming weeks, there are reasons for optimism. The report concludes that secondaries will likely be the first to bounce back, as companies from hard-hit industries such as Travel, Retail, Restaurants and Energy look to raise fresh capital. The IPO pipeline is also up from recent quarters, with about 100 companies having filed plans with the SEC to go public. In addition, investors are looking forward to future filings from “Unicorns” such as Waymo, which had been valued at $30 billion prior to the onset of Covid-19; analytics/Big Data company Palantir, which had been valued at $11 billion; and Stripe, a credit card processing company serving websites, which had been valued at $22.5 billion.

John Eade, President, Argus Research, said: “Although the shutdown has impacted the markets, they will be back. We believe that raising and allocating capital are among the nation’s core competencies and critical for growth. Down the road, we think investors will again be eager to snap up biotech and genetic companies and cloud-based computing firms.”

Kevin Schultz, Triad Securities Chairman, said: “The quarterly analysis we publish in partnership with Argus Research allows professional traders to gain extremely deep insights about a critical corner of the capital markets. We believe this intelligence, combined with our New Issue Service that analyzes how IPOs and secondaries are affected by certain variables in the global markets and the expertise of our veteran trading team, makes Triad Securities the ideal brokerage partner for any fund manager looking to effectively navigate the trading of new issuances.”

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurties.com.

About Argus Research

Argus Research Company was founded in 1934 by economist Harold Dorsey and was one of the first firms to provide systematic, independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Using a top-down methodology, the Argus staff of analysts and its economist has continued to offer forecasts and ratings on the U.S. economy, and objective investment research analyzing hundreds of leading blue-chip companies. For more information, visit us at www.argusresearch.com.

Attachment

Loretta Mock Triad Securities 646-726-7886 lmock@forefrontcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.