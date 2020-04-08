XTM SEES SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR CASHLESS DISBURSMENTS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (CSE:PAID), a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment solutions is pleased to announce that it has been experiencing a dramatic increase in demand for its Today Instant gratuity and wage disbursement solution.



XTM showcased its solution at the Restaurant Canada Show at the beginning of March with overwhelming demand and was on track for record onboarding numbers, prior to the closures of dine-in hospitality due to Covid 19. However as restaurants are planning and preparing for reopening in the coming weeks, many are choosing to board all staff members now.

In addition, XTM has been in discussions with many other organizations and opportunities including instant pay for delivery workers, simplified cash elimination and streamlining instant payments in a number of verticals.

"While the Today program has in the past been marketed as an instant wage and gratuity disbursement solution for hospitality and personal care workers, we have been inundated with requests from many other businesses looking to eliminate cash and expedite payouts” commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. “XTM is excited with the opportunities that have already started rolling out this week and will generate meaningful reoccurring revenues by the end of April.”

XTM is a Toronto Fintech company. We are a global card issuer, payment specialist, and marketing solutions company. XTM introduces and integrates brands to their own payment ecosystem creating new revenue and new opportunities. Uniquely positioned to conceive and execute innovative programs, XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience. For more information, please visit xtminc.com or email info@xtminc.com

