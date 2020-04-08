MEMBRANE STUDY SUCCESS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- PERTH, Australia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN, OTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the successful completion of the Etango project Membrane Study and corporate actions taken to maintain the Company’s strong balance sheet.



HIGHLIGHTS

Membrane Study Testwork successfully completed

º Confirms substantial economic and operational advantages, including over 80% acid recovery from the concentrated eluate stream of the IX plant

º Excellent results confirm optimised flowsheet consists of Ion Exchange (IX) followed by Fe reduction before nano-filtration

º Design of nano-filtration plant now complete to definitive level



Bannerman maintains conservative balance sheet to guard against market uncertainty

º Strong cash balance of A$4.6m at 31 March 2020 and no debt

º Management and Board pay reductions implemented from 1 April 2020

º Testwork completed and Heap Leach Demonstration Plant safely decommissioned

º Targeted project work in short-to-medium term already desk-top based

Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “Bannerman is ideally positioned to withstand the current global market uncertainties, yet react positively to improvements in the uranium market as COVID-19 uranium supply disruption continues or expands. We have a strong cash balance, low cash burn and an advanced, permitted project – a combination that provides both extended operating runway without the need for additional capital and market-leading leverage to positive uranium dynamics.”

This announcement was authorised to be issued by the Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

Brandon Munro

Chief Executive Officer

Perth, Western Australia

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 1436

info@bannermanresources.com.au



Rob Orr

Company Secretary

Perth, Western Australia

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 1436

info@bannermanresources.com.au







Michael Vaughan (Media)

Fivemark Partners

Perth, Western Australia

Tel: +61 422 602 720

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au















