No Fade Fresh offers a special quarantine discount!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

You’re quarantined at home, off from school or working remotely we know you want to stay safe by social distancing yourself. You want your hair color to look fresh and your hair to feel fresh, smooth and shiny. Your hair color has now faded because you can’t get to the salon or buy your hair color in stores. If your blonde has turned yellow, if your brown has turned red and if your red has faded and is not as vivid as it was before, we are here to help with our “Quarantine Color Fresh Routine,” to keep your color looking and feeling as beautiful as ever.

Our color fresh routine is an easy and quick refresher that only takes 2 minutes in the shower. These color depositing shampoos and conditioners keep you feeling good about yourself, so you can start a fresh beauty routine at home.

You may have dark roots and grey hair showing, what better way to make it less noticeable by refreshing..enriching..and brightening..your hair.

Quarantine Color Fresh Routine is available in blondes, reds and browns. Additionally, it is available in pastel colors for a temporary pop of color or vivid colors for an extra boost of fun, especially when your school or job wouldn’t let you do it before.

Pastel colors wash out quick and easy, vivid colors take a little bit more time or if you want to keep the color, continue using so your color and hair will stay vibrant and healthy with no fade.

No Fade Fresh at-home Quarantine Color Fresh Routine is available online at www.nofadefresh.com

Our website is accepting applications for affiliates who qualify for a special discount code. https://www.nofadefresh.com/affiliate-home/affiliate-register/

For additional information, please feel free to contact PR@nofadefresh.com.

Public Relations No Fade Fresh 888-637-2847 PR@nofadefresh.com



