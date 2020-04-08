First Advantage to Host Webinar on Cannabis Law Expansion and Workplace Impact

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will host a one-hour webinar, “ Cannabis Law Expansion: Drug-Free Workplace Program Impacts .”

WHEN:

Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

With constantly changing state and local laws, it’s hard for employers to keep up with what constitutes a drug-free workplace, especially given distinctions made between medical and recreational use.

During “Cannabis Law Expansion: Drug-Free Workplace Program Impacts,” Jo Kenney, Chief Compliance Officer at First Advantage, will offer guidance for adapting policies amid continually evolving legislation. Kenney will also share the latest updates and explore how organizations can respond to recent and ongoing developments in the months to come.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

