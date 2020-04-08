Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer will present a company overview at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations . An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com .

Investor and Media Contacts:



Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

