PlanSource Expands Boost Partner Program

Recognizing that the benefits industry is fraught with complexities and challenges, PlanSource created the Boost program to alleviate the everyday trials that customers face. PlanSource Boost streamlines all aspects of benefits administration, from the manual, time-consuming processes that bog down HR teams to counterintuitive navigation and disconnects that frustrate and confuse employees, who are otherwise accustomed to the consumer-like ease of online shopping. By partnering directly with insurance carriers, PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, engaging employee shopping experiences and time-saving services.

“PlanSource continues to be a forward thinker in the benefits technology industry and innovate the way we do business with carriers. We are thrilled to see the excitement and the advancement with cutting-edge integrations,” shares Mark Rieder, Head of Innovation at NFP.

Among those carriers participating in PlanSource Boost are Aflac, Allstate Benefits, Cigna, Guardian Life, Lincoln Financial Group, MetLife, Mutual of Omaha, Prudential, The Hartford, The Standard, Unum and Voya Financial.

Bradley Taylor, EVP, Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource, shared, “We’re continuing to grow PlanSource Boost, bringing the industry’s leading insurance carriers into our technology-driven way of changing the benefits administration game entirely. This ongoing transformation includes the automated configuration of benefit plans, streamlined enrollment, consolidated self-billing and more. It’s an exciting development for the benefits space and one that PlanSource is thrilled to spearhead.”

As it stands, when employers select one or more benefits products from a participating Boost carrier, they also receive preferred pricing on the PlanSource technology, simplified self-billing, an optimized employee shopping experience and modern API integrations when available. The overall result of the approach is an enhanced experience that saves HR teams countless hours spent on administrative tasks and improves employee outcomes through access to the educational materials, tips, and resources needed to select the right benefits.

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

