Surgical Robots Market to grow at 13.1%. CAGR to hit $11.1 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Size and Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Top Companies and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global surgical robots market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Surgical Robots Market Size 2018, By Products & Services (Systems, Instruments & Accessories, Services), Application (General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others), End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global surgical robots market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global surgical robots market have also been studied in detail.

The global surgical robots market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 11.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapid technological advancements in robotic systems, increasing investments in R&D for the development of innovative systems are factors driving the surgical robots market.

Surgical robots are becoming more acceptable globally, enhancing the surgeon’s abilities with regards to surgical imaging, planning, navigation, and instrument manipulation. These systems are majorly used in minimally invasive surgeries, targeted therapy, and prosthetics in order to help surgeons to perform these complex procedures with high precision and control. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in robotic platforms such as launch of single port, natural orifice, disease specific surgical systems are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the future. For instance, Intuitive Surgical launched the da Vinci SP Surgical System in March 2018. The system is used in urologic surgical procedures that are appropriate for a single port access.

The global surgical robots market has been segmented based on products & services, application, end-user, and region. Based on products & services, the global surgical robots market is categorized into systems, instruments & accessories, and services. On the basis of application, the global surgical robots market is segmented into gynecological surgery, urological surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and others. General surgery held majority of the market share in 2018. Surgical robots are majorly adopted in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other facilities. Hospitals dominated the global surgical robots market in 2018 owing to increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries performed in these facilities.

North America dominated the global surgical robots market in 2018. Greater adoption of digital technologies, huge install base of robotic systems, presence of well-established healthcare facilities, high prevalence of chronic disorders in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years.

Major players operating in the global surgical robots market include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic plc, Hansen Medical, Renishaw plc, Smith & Nephew, Medrobotics Corporation, Cmr Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical Inc. and THINK Surgical among others.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Surgical Robots Market by Products & Services, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Surgical Robots Market by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Surgical Robots Market by End-user, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Surgical Robots Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

