Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Sensitization at Embu Town Children Rescue Centre

Chief Public Health Promotion Officer, Embu takes lead in COVID-19 sensitization at Embu town children rescue centre.

Key health issues addressed included importance of hand hygiene, social distancing & menstrual hygiene for girls.

#KomeshaCorona



