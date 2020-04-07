FormFactor Rated as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards

Company Expands Leading Market Share, with Gains in High-growth Segments of the Probe Card Market

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading test and measurement supplier, was again ranked as the world’s number one supplier of semiconductor probe cards by market research firm VLSIresearch. FormFactor has held the top position for seven consecutive years.



FormFactor’s probe card revenues are primarily comprised of advanced wafer probe cards, a segment in which FormFactor’s market share grew to 32%, nearly twice that of its nearest competitor. According to VLSIresearch, advanced probe cards account for over 80% of the overall probe card market, growing at 7.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 to reach $2.2 billion by 2025. Notably, FormFactor further increased its lead in two high-growth segments in the probe card market – MEMS-based probe cards and non-memory probe cards used for testing ICs produced by foundry and logic IC customers.

“Among the key factors driving FormFactor’s growth is the emergence of advanced packaging to continue the scaling and performance gains for the semiconductor industry,” said Risto Puhakka, president of VLSIresearch. “Advanced packages, which integrate multiple ICs in one system, raise the bar for wafer test and accelerate the adoption of MEMS probe technologies. The MEMS probe card segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% over the next several years.”

“Wafer test of leading-edge semiconductors requires extraordinary electrical and mechanical performance, which is a perfect match for MEMS probe technologies,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “Our close collaboration with customers, paired with our agile development and manufacturing model, enable us to support these challenging test requirements. FormFactor’s products, people, and responsiveness help our customers to bring these new products to market faster and accelerate their profitability.”

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com .

About VLSIresearch

VLSIresearch is an award-winning provider of market research and economic analysis on the technical, business, and economic aspects within semiconductor, nanotechnology, and related industries. VLSIresearch provides intelligence for faster and better decision making in the areas of semiconductors, photovoltaics, LEDs, manufacturing, materials, and critical subsystems. VLSIresearch was founded in 1976.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.