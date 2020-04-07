There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,867 in the last 365 days.

Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   December 31
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
Net Sales $ 55,266     $ 45,618     $ 197,177     $ 201,210  
Cost of Sales   38,552       33,942       142,435       150,260  
Gross Profit $ 16,714     $ 11,676     $ 54,742     $ 50,950  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense   11,971       11,965       45,672       47,137  
Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,743     $ (289 )   $ 9,070     $ 3,813  
Interest Expense   (19 )     (187 )     (827 )     (920 )
Other Income (Expense)   (15 )     (1 )     351       218  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 4,709     $ (477 )   $ 8,594     $ 3,111  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   1,144       (337 )     2,005       472  
Net Income (Loss) $ 3,565     $ (140 )   $ 6,589     $ 2,639  
               
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  ––                      
Basic $ 2.98     $ (0.12)     $ 5.51     $ 2.21  
Diluted $ 2.98     $ (0.12)     $ 5.51     $ 2.21  
                               


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31
    2019       2018  
       
Net Income $ 6,589     $ 2,639  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:      
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   (589 )     (1,659 )
Change in Pension Liability   (1,204 )     (1,330 )
       
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 4,796     $ (350 )
       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31   December 31
    2019       2018  
       
Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 1,072     $ 715  
Accounts Receivable   28,509       27,533  
Inventories   20,552       26,678  
Current Net investments in Sales-Type leases   47       -  
Other Current Assets   3,763       2,066  
Current Assets $ 53,943     $ 56,992  
       
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   47,406       50,699  
Right of Use Assets   1,421       -  
Other Assets   21,355       22,497  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   769       -  
Total Assets $ 124,894     $ 130,188  
       
Accounts Payable $ 10,534     $ 11,177  
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   6,208       10,332  
Current Lease Liabilities   485       -  
Other Current Liabilities   27,021       26,131  
Current Liabilities $ 44,248     $ 47,640  
       
Long-Term Debt   15,334       21,478  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities   30,395       32,081  
Other Long-Term Liabilities   1,566       1,361  
Lease Liabilities   936       -  
Total Liabilities   92,479       102,560  
Shareholders' Investment   32,415       27,628  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 124,894     $ 130,188  
               


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
       
  December 31   December 31
  2019   2018
Book Value per Common Share $ 27.11   $ 23.10
Total Shares Outstanding     1,195,866       1,196,187
Backlog $   79,791   $   97,354
           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                       
                       
                       
    Common Stock Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings   Treasury Stock   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   Total
Balance, December 31, 2018   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 61,895   $ (6,332 )   $ (39,151 )   $ 27,628  
Add (Deduct):                          
Net Income           6,589           6,589  
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                     (1,793 )     (1,793 )
Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (9 )             (9 )
Balance, December 31, 2019   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 68,484   $ (6,341 )   $ (40,944 )   $ 32,415  
                                           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019   Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Operating Activities:      
       
Net Income $ 6,589     $ 2,639  
       
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities:      
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (2,890 )     (4,015 )
Bad Debt Expense   398       161  
Depreciation & Amortization   6,248       5,794  
Deferred Tax Expense   979       1,182  
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment   (36 )     (164 )
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing   (17 )     -  
Change in Assets and Liabilities      
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable   (1,100 )     (4,856 )
(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings   (985 )     (182 )
Dec (Inc) in Inventories   6,126       4,402  
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments   (644 )     2,000  
(Inc) Dec in Net Investment in Sales-type leases   (816 )     -  
Dec (Inc) in Other Assets   52       (57 )
(Inc) Dec in Deferred Taxes   (382 )     (422 )
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable   (642 )     (3,065 )
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses   (1,006 )     (1,805 )
(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings   (6,327 )     (2,500 )
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   8,223       (1,529 )
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating   1,189       -  
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing   770       -  
Inc (Dec) In Long Term Liabilities   206       (1,997 )
Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities $ 15,935     $ (4,414 )
       
Investing Activities      
Intangibles   (118 )     -  
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   49       173  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (4,340 )     (4,838 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (4,409 )   $ (4,665 )
       
Financing Activities      
(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating   (374 )     -  
(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for financing   (147 )     -  
(Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   (4,088 )     6,313  
(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt   (5,893 )     (922 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (9 )     (3 )
Net Cash (Required) Provided for Financing Activities $ (10,511 )   $ 5,388  
       
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   (658 )     (2,165 )
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 357     $ (5,856 )
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year   715       6,571  
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 1,072     $ 715  
       

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 40,310   $ 31,188  
Mueller BV $ 15,043   $ 14,730  
Eliminations $ (87 ) $ (300 )
Net Revenue $ 55,266   $ 45,618  
             

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 144,500   $ 137,090  
Mueller BV $ 54,436   $ 65,341  
Eliminations $ (1,759 ) $ (1,221 )
Net Revenue $ 197,177   $ 201,210  
             

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2019   2018  
Domestic $ 3,319 $ 995  
Mueller BV $ 192 $ (1,150 )
Eliminations $ 54 $ 15  
Net Income $ 3,565 $ (140 )
           

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 7,412   $ 4,686  
Mueller BV $ (805 ) $ (2,083 )
Eliminations $ (18 ) $ 36  
Net Income $ 6,589   $ 2,639  
             

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2019 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.  The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were favorably affected by a $0.1 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $2.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary.  The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.14 for December, 2018 and 1.12 for December, 2019, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements.  Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com

