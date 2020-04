Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda (7 April 2020)

Today, all the 150 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 52.

A cumulative total of 3,310 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The number of individuals under institutional quarantine has reduced from the original 1040 to 613 as of today. A total of 427 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine. In addition, 855 contacts of the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (30), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures as earlier advised and stay at home.

