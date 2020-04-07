Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda (7 April 2020)

Today, all the 150 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 52.

A cumulative total of 3,310 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The number of individuals under institutional quarantine has reduced from the original 1040 to 613 as of today. A total of 427 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine. In addition, 855 contacts of the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (30), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures as earlier advised and stay at home.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.