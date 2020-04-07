Festively Creates 7 Day Challenge to Help Event Businesses Optimize During Coronavirus Pandemic

Festively Co-founders Iris Hosea and Patty Flores Created the 7-Day Challenge Optimize Your Event Business

Festively has taken a new approach to helping businesses by offering the 7 day challenge for optimizing your event business.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festively is a new online marketplace that was scheduled to launch in March to provide users a complete online experience when searching for rentals and purchases for their next party or celebration. They’ve had to shift gears, delay their launch and instead are collaborating with business experts for a 7 day challenge to help event businesses optimize for when the pandemic passes.

“Since we’ve been requested to stay at home we are using the time wisely. We’ve taken the time to relax, connect with our families and refocus on supporting our event business community friends and colleagues. So many are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and we are bringing them some support, advice and tools, all for free,” said Patty Flores, CEO, Festively.

The 7 Day Challenge to Optimizing Your Event Business is seven days of live-streaming discussions with the Festively founders and various industry experts sharing tips, tools along with downloadable worksheets. The discussions start with optimizing your mindset and offerings, then looks at your pricing and inventory, and ends with social media advertising and goal setting for the future. This is offered for free to anyone who joins the Facebook group, Festively Friendors and Event Biz Group.

“We are all feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and can only get through this if we are in this together. The 7 day challenge is something we are going through with our friends and colleagues in the industry. We’ve done lots of research and we share it all along with our partners who are an advertising CEO, business owners and social media influencers. Together we open our books, minds and provide useful insights specific for the event industry ,” said Iris Hosea, President, Festively.

Festively is co-founded by professional event planners Patty Flores and Iris Hosea who both worked for fortune 100 companies and launching Festively connects those who are planning a party with the businesses who have the party essentials they need for rent or sell. The website will provide businesses with a customized showroom to promote their product or service and Festively plans to reinvest in marketing and promotions to support the growth of the businesses who join the site. In the meantime feel free to check out Patty and Iris on Instagram @SoFestively.

About Festively

Festively is a women minority-owned tech company located in Pasadena, California. Festively is an online marketplace to find party essentials to buy, sell and rent from local vendors and boutique sellers for celebrations big and small. Our e-commerce platform connects event-based businesses to customers and helps entrepreneurs fulfill their dreams of operating a successful business that fits their lifestyle.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.