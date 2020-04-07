Emergia Inc. Provides Update on COVID-19 and Extension of Its Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Emergia”) provides today an update on Covid-19 matters and announces the extension of its previously announced private placement of up to $15,000,000 to June 30, 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges to the global economy and stock markets. The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management are taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of its employees, support its tenants and best manage the short-term challenges to its business.

While we are currently in an uncertain period, the Corporation's diversified asset portfolio provides strength against economic and real estate cycles, allowing Emergia to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. For the month of April, Covid-19 is expected to impact portion of the retail portfolio mostly related to restaurants and specific services. The Corporation expects to face revenue declines and/or requests for lease payment deferrals in the coming month, which management is currently assessing through active and continuous discussions with the tenants, but Emergia remains confident to mitigate the impact on the overall business. The Corporation is working with its tenants on a case-by-case basis to support their businesses and find solutions in the short term while protecting the Corporation.

The Corporation has also temporarily reduced its work force and obtained from some of its lenders, capital and or interests payment relief for up to 3 months. The Corporation is actively identifying other areas of its business where it can further reduce spending including, municipal tax deferrals, energy reductions, maintenance adjustments and capital expenditures in order to offset the expected impact on its business and cash flow in the short term. The previously announced private placement of up to $15,000,000 is still in progress and will be extended to June 30, 2020 in the circumstances.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and the related Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of the securities in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. In addition, the securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com . EMER.CN

Source: Emergia Inc.

For more Information, please contact:

Henri Petit

CEO

T: 1.888.520.1414 (Ext. 231)

E: hpetit@emergia.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by looking for words such as “about”, “approximately”, “may”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s financial condition, the anticipated closing of the Private Placement, business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Corporation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning satisfaction of all conditions of closing, absence of exercise of any termination right and the timing and receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement and the issuance of the private placement shares and the availability of capital resources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s financial condition, the real estate industry, and society as a whole. the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Corporation. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the MD&A of the Corporation filed on SEDAR at www. sedar.com .

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE CORPORATION AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE CORPORATION MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.