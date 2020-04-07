Vaginal Mesh Pain lawsuits: Continue

Women injured by TVM devices proceed forward past the matrix settlements seeking justice and compensation to allow for necessary care for their injuries.

[We] represent women who have had their cases Dismissed without Prejudice from the MDL after failing to achieve settlement...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “Catastrophic life-altering pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings and transvaginal mesh devices used for pelvic organ prolapse cause pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia and are simply not represented in the numerous matrix settlements to date.”

Martin Baughman, PLLC, a nationally known trial firm which specializes in medical device injuries understands the magnitude of harm to these women. Ben Martin, Esq. says, “These devices were pushed into the market with no good data of safety or efficacy. They are called ‘minimally invasive, minor surgical procedures.’ Simply these are unsafe medical devices that are designed to cause acute and latent neurological injuries and disabling pain syndromes. Some have already been removed from the marketplace.”

Mr. Martin continues, “We are a trial firm and have been referred clients from other law firms as well as receiving inquiries from the injured women themselves. It is clear that some of these women have disabling injuries with intractable neurologic pain syndromes. Legally we must be able to explain why a woman is in pain and that goes partly to the diagnosis provided by treating physicians. With the neurological pain syndrome reliably diagnosed, we can then describe how the defective design of the mesh caused that diagnosis—many times required for specific causation. With a pudendal and/or obturator neuralgia diagnosis, we are then prepared to present evidence to the court that there is a feasible safer alternative design (SAD) in jurisdictions that require it. The safer alternatives would have made the device safer thereby decreasing the risk of the specific injury.

Dr. Vigna adds, “Martin Baughman, together with my firm, represents women who have had their cases Dismissed without Prejudice from the MDL after failing to achieve settlement and women that have been referred to us from other firms who are awaiting remand from the Multidistrict Litigation after completing the Wave Discovery process. We also represent newly diagnosed women with pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia caused by old polypropylene mesh devices that are degrading, shrinking, and contracting in proximity to nerves, and recently implanted TVM devices with these catastrophic injuries causing disability. We are filing these cases in jurisdictions across the country.”

Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal (https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Do you suffer from pudendal, obturator, or ilioinguinal neuralgia? Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

Click here for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

1155 Coast Village Rd., Suite 3, Santa Barbara, CA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.