MIND Research Institute Named SIIA Education Technology 2020 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution

ST Math earns prestigious industry recognition

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND Research Institute, a nonprofit neuroscience and social impact organization, today announced that its flagship program, ST Math®, was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution category. Award finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math’s unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Now through June, ST Math is available at no cost to everyone – families, schools, and districts – affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in the United States.

“It is an honor to once again have SIIA recognize excellence in our ST Math program,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. “Amid these uncertain days, MIND Research Institute is dedicated to ensuring that as many students as possible continue their math education, and I am proud that ST Math is able to meet that need. Over the past few weeks, we have provided access to ST Math to nearly one million new students - ensuring that meaningful math learning can continue at home.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

ST Math was honored as one of 157 finalists across the 35 education technology categories.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODIE Award finalists, the best in education technology,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Its unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA’s divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

Attachment

Kelsey Skaggs MIND Research Institute 949-345-8722 kskaggs@mindresearch.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.