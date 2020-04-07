There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,856 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Status Update

So far, a total of 1,928 persons have been monitored, 1,415 have been discharged and 513 are currently on follow up. To date, we have managed to test 4,973 samples from individuals.

