Coronavirus - Somalia: 8th case of Coronavirus confirmed in Somalia

The Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia confirms the 8th case of coronavirus in Mogadishu. This is a 58 year old male of Somali citizen with no travel history.

Total confirmed: 8 Recovered : 1 Deaths: 0



