Support Immune Function and Muscle Health With Rejuvenate During Prolonged Inactivity

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While people are stockpiling common immune-strengthening supplements like vitamins C, D and zinc, one group of overlooked nutrients that are critical during a prolonged period of inactivity is essential amino acids that play a major role in protein synthesis and the formation of white blood cell and antibodies. With limited exercise options during lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing, muscle loss can play a bigger role than most realize – it can increase your susceptibility to sickness. A proprietary muscle health and repair supplement called Rejuvenate , by Element Nutrition, has 25 clinical peer reviewed published studies to demonstrate its efficacy including increasing the body’s ability to rebuild and repair muscle by 57% with noticeable muscle mass improvement within just 30 days. In one study published by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, patients on bed rest gained muscle mass with Rejuvenate compared to those who experienced muscle loss who were not taking the supplement.



Amino acids are not simply building blocks of protein, they are important building blocks of antibodies, which are produced by the body’s immune system to help fight off foreign invaders, like bacteria and viruses. If your body lacks adequate essential amino acids, it can lead to a compromised immune system. According to The Journal of Nutrition , the immune system has a high dependence upon protein synthesis, since mounting an immune response requires generation of new cells and synthesis of antigen-presenting machinery (immunoglobulins, cytokines, cytokine receptors, acute phase proteins). Without these essential amino acids, as found in Rejuvenate, synthesis of these proteins do not occur optimally and therefore can result in a compromised immune system.

“Protein provides energy for the body. It is a macronutrient and if you don’t have enough protein or become deficient in essential amino acids you can start to experience weakness and fatigue, even lack of focus and brain fog and sometimes depression,” said Dr. Christine Horner, a leading authority on integrative and preventative health who has consulted with hundreds of patients facing life-threatening cancer diagnoses on how to strengthen the immune system when the body is under constant attack. “Protein is also a component of hemoglobin, which is present in red blood cells and responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. When oxygen levels drop it can cause weakness or even shortness of breath.”

According to the British Journal of Nutrition , a deficiency of dietary protein or amino acids impairs immune function and increases the risk of infectious disease. Protein malnutrition reduces concentrations of most amino acids in plasma. Findings from recent studies indicate an important role for amino acids in immune responses by regulating the activation of T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, natural killer cells and macrophages; cellular redox state, gene expression and lymphocyte proliferation; and the production of antibodies, cytokines and other cytotoxic substances. Increasing evidence shows that dietary supplementation of specific amino acids in animals and humans with malnutrition and infectious disease enhances the immune status, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality. These are the same amino acids found in Rejuvenate.

“If you become protein deficient for too long, the body will borrow protein from other areas including the storage in our skeletal muscle tissue in order to transfer it to more essential organs and the brain. Once this happens your bones will become more at risk to injuries like fractures and breaks,” said Horner, who notes that in one clinical study published by the Journal of Aging Research & Clinical Practice, Rejuvenate increased the strength of knee and hip replacement patients, post-surgery, by 800%. “Our bodies are not designed to store protein for long-term, future use so we need to consume enough protein every day to ensure the body gets what it needs to work efficiently. Plus, when it comes to protein and your immune system, it turns out that even marginally low protein intake may impair its function.”

Rejuvenate is an affordable nutritional supplement developed by one of the world’s leading researchers in protein and amino acid nutrition. It’s the first supplement of its kind to generate positive muscle response without exercise. However, when used with exercise, Rejuvenate doubles its ability to rebuild and repair muscle. Age-related muscle loss may begin as early as age 40. After age of 60, muscle mass declines at an annual rate of 1.5-3% per year and 50% of adults age 80 and above have sarcopenia, a distinct medical condition recognized by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rejuvenate consists of the essential amino acids that are critical to immune function including leucine, valine and isoleucine, and comes in individual powder pouches and can be easily mixed with water. Horner says daily intake of Rejuvenate can help prevent muscle loss and support optimal immune system function. Rejuvenate is available at major retailers, Amazon and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d99b44ef-9815-4dc2-8ab4-3d19199a45bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17156ff8-22d4-4855-9ab6-29906b5848b8

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity

Rejuvenate Helps Prevent Muscle Loss Rejuvenate is an affordable nutritional supplement and the first of its kind to generate positive muscle response without exercise. However, when used with exercise, Rejuvenate doubles its ability to rebuild and repair muscle. Rejuvenate Supports Optimal Immune System Function Rejuvenate consists of the essential amino acids that are critical to immune function including leucine, valine and isoleucine and comes in individual powder pouches and can be easily mixed with water.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.