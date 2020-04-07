Pluribus Networks Ranked Among the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

Financial Times and Statista Compile Rankings Based on Annual Growth Rate over Several Years; Pluribus Ranked 398th out of 500 North and South American Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, CA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in open networking and controllerless software-defined networking (SDN) automation, today announced that the company has been included among the fastest growing companies in North and South America, according to a list compiled by the Financial Times and Statista which was published online on April 6. The list, which included 500 companies across multiple industries, was based on Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2015 and 2018. Pluribus Networks was ranked #398, a significant achievement for the company as it continues to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics.

“We are very proud to be included in the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 rankings, which is both a fantastic landmark for our company and an acknowledgement that the benefits of open networking and next generation software defined networking are being realized by customers across many disciplines and geographies,” said Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks president and chief executive officer. “As it turns out, today is the 10th anniversary of Pluribus and I could not be prouder of what we have been able to achieve. The entire team at Pluribus have truly earned this recognition and I am grateful to them for the daily contributions that have led to our business growing at such a rapid pace.”

Focused on innovation and growth within North and South America, the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 appears as a special report on FT.com and will be printed and distributed on May 12th, 2020. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. Companies must be independent and headquartered in one of 20 American countries.

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks delivers an open, controllerless software-defined network fabric for modern data centers, multi-site data centers and distributed cloud edge environments. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ have been purpose built to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics by leveraging open networking hardware from our partners Celestica, Dell EMC and Edgecore, as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture distributes state and intelligence throughout the network fabric and is optimized to deliver rich and highly secure per-tenant services across data center sites with simple operations and no single point of failure. Pluribus Networks is also embedded in industry-leading Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) and distributed cloud solutions that are being deployed in the networks of the world’s largest 4G and 5G mobile network operators. Pluribus Networks is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge organization and is deployed at more than 275 customers worldwide, including more than 75 Tier 1 service providers. Visit www.pluribusnetworks.com to learn more.

