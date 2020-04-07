Join Us for the DOE Women Leading Sustainable Energy Collaborations Webinar

Women across various offices at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) lead the agency in addressing America’s energy challenges. To highlight past, current, and future examples, an April 16, 2020 webinar from 1 p.m.–2 p.m. EDT will feature DOE leaders from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy: Valerie Reed, deputy director of the Bioenergy Technologies Office, Valri Lightner, deputy director of the Advanced Manufacturing Office, and Alison Hewett, a senior research analyst in the Water Power Technologies Office.

These women have a combined 60 years of experience, representing a positive force that is changing the framework of research, development, and adoption of energy-related technologies and practices to drive U.S. economic competitiveness and energy productivity. They focus on improving energy performance, lowering costs, and accelerating market entry for new technologies through collaborations with industry, academia, and government.

During the webinar, these accomplished women will discuss:

Career paths and career decision-making processes

How the professional landscape has changed for women

Individual DOE office priorities and successes in collaborating on joint initiatives, including the Plastics Innovation Challenge

How their work is making a difference for the United States and future generations.

