Coronavirus - Kenya: The 14 confirmed cases in Kenya
The 14 confirmed cases have been taken to isolation facilities and contact tracing is ongoing. Eight of the new cases are males and six are females aged between 5 to 56 years.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
