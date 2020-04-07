Saeed Torbati Featured in Two Interviews

Saeed Torbati was recently featured by Thrive Global and Ideamensch for his work as an entrepreneur

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saeed Torbati is proud to have been featured by two interview publications. He was recently featured by Thrive Global and Ideamensch for his reputation as a successful entrepreneur.Saeed Torbati splits his time between Toronto and Ottawa and manages Ontario Green Savings, which was listed as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies. Torbati also created En7rprnr, a platform to help budding entrepreneurs build and develop their businesses.Thrive Global is a technology and media company that strives to help audiences avoid stress and burnout. In his interview, Saeed Torbati spoke about harmonizing work and life into one entity.When asked about creating a solid work-life balance, Torbati replied, “I don’t look at it as it’s a work-life balance because you could be unemployed and still have a terrible work-life balance. I would look at it as more of a harmony than a balance. The way that I maintain it is by taking advantage of the little time I have to myself. Also, my work is my passion, so I don’t feel like there has to be that much of a balance. I’m okay with working a lot and having a little bit of time to myself.”Ideamensch is more about entrepreneurship. The interviewees are asked to speak to their experiences as leaders.“Ideas are a dime a dozen. It’s not about the idea, it’s about the execution,” says Saeed Torbati.For more information, please visit http://www.en7rprnr.com/ About Saeed TorbatiBorn and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.



